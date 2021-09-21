covid

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Every county in the region added at least one COVID-19 death over the weekend, with most reporting new cases in the triple digits.

Pennsylvania added 12,686 new positives and 52 deaths since Friday, bringing the totals to 1,382,933 cases and 28,864 deaths attributed to COVID-19, the Department of Health’s Monday update showed.

Westmoreland County added six deaths, Somerset County added two deaths and Cambria, Bedford, Blair, Indiana, Clearfield and Centre counties each recorded one additional death.

Westmoreland also led the region with 500 new cases of COVID-19 in Monday’s report. Cambria added 180 cases, Centre added 165, Somerset added 143, Blair added 132, Bedford had 126, Indiana had 116 and Clearfield added 92 new cases.

The latest report shows the surge has been more severe in the local area than the statewide average. Monday’s update puts the state’s rolling seven-day average at 4,602 cases a day.

While that is the highest average since April 19 at the peak of the spring surge, the averages in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Blair counties have already surpassed the spring peak. All four counties are showing average daily cases not seen since January, as the pandemic’s deadly winter surge was easing.

Cambria has had an average of 67 cases a day over the past week. Its spring peak was an average of 57 cases a day on April 24.

Somerset is averaging 47 cases a day. It averaged 25 cases a day at the spring peak.

Bedford is averaging 40 cases a day. It averaged 18 cases a day at the spring peak.

Blair is averaging 46 cases a day. It averaged 58 cases a day at the spring peak.

In a press release Monday, the health department said there are more than 11 times as many COVID-19 cases among school-aged children 5-18 years old this year when compared to last year.

For Sept. 8-14, there were 7,218, compared to 630 cases for the same period last year.

Meanwhile, combining Monday updates from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows vaccine providers have administered 14,581,704 doses and there are now 7,068,573 people who are fully vaccinated statewide. 

COVID-19 by the numbers

Here is the three-day update for COVID-19 for Saturday through Monday from the Pennsylvania Department of Health data reports.

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 180 1 16,549 12,711 455 349 470 361 130,192
Somerset 143 2 9,213 12,544 225 306 327 445 73,447
Bedford 126 1 5,593 11,679 149 311 282 589 47,888
Blair 132 1 14,908 12,237 350 287 325 267 121,829
Indiana 116 1 7,685 9,141 190 226 295 351 84,073
Clearfield 92 1 9,818 12,388 172 217 254 320 79,255
Centre 165 1 18,791 11,572 232 143 381 235 162,385
Westmoreland 500 6 39,288 11,261 818 234 1,077 309 348,899
Region 1,454 14 121,845 11,627 2,591 247 3,411 325 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 12,686 52 1,382,933 10,803 28,864 225 32,214 252 12,801,937

