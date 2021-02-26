Although there were slightly more new COVID-19 cases on Friday, deaths continued to ease, with 69 reported statewide, including five in this eight-county region.
Cambria and Somerset counties each recorded two additional deaths and Westmoreland County added one death.
There were 3,346 new cases in Friday’s Pennsylvania Health Department update, bringing the state totals to 926,336 cases and 23,937 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March.
The report ended seven consecutive days with less than 3,000 new cases.
Cambria and Centre counties each reported 39 new cases, Somerset County added 10 cases, Bedford County added three cases, Blair County added 18 cases, Indiana County added 22 cases, Clearfield County added 16 cases and Westmoreland County added 98 cases.
The department’s Early Warning Monitoring System showed there were 12,967 new cases for the seven days through Thursday, down from 15,188 over the previous seven days.
Out of all COVID-19 tests reported during past seven days, 6.3% were positive, down from 6.5% positivity rate over the previous seven days.
