Looking for a vaccine provider in your area? Want to find out if you are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine?
There’s an app for that.
“We deployed a new update to the COVID Alert PA app,” Lindsey Mauldin, senior adviser for COVID-19 response, said Friday during a Pennsylvania Department of Health briefing. “Pennsylvanians can now access COVID-19 vaccine resources, such as Your Turn (registry) and vaccine provider locations through the app.”
COVID Alert PA was originally introduced as a notification of exposure app, which communicates anonymously with other smartphones using the app. If an app user reports a positive COVID-19 test those who were in close proximity for more than a few minutes will be notified of possible exposure. That function continues as additional features have been added.
The Your Turn tool allows Pennsylvanians to register for notifications when they are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. That online system is also being upgraded next week with additional languages.
“We know that right now there simply is not enough vaccine for everyone who wants it,” Mauldin said. “We are continuously working to improve our processes and do all that we can to get people vaccinated.”
Although there were slightly more new COVID-19 cases on Friday, deaths continued to ease, with 69 reported statewide, including at least one in this eight-county region.
Cambria County added two deaths and Westmoreland County added one death, but two deaths were removed from Somerset County’s total. The health department has said some deaths are reassigned when the county of residence is clarified through investigation.
There were 3,346 new cases in Friday’s health department update, bringing the state totals to 926,336 cases and 23,937 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March.
The report ended seven consecutive days with less than 3,000 new cases.
Cambria and Centre counties each reported 39 new cases, Somerset County added 10 cases, Bedford County added three cases, Blair County added 18 cases, Indiana County added 22 cases, Clearfield County added 16 cases and Westmoreland County added 98 cases.
The department’s Early Warning Monitoring System showed there were 12,967 new cases for the seven days through Thursday, down from 15,188 over the previous seven days.
Out of all COVID-19 tests reported during past seven days, 6.3% were positive, down from 6.5% positivity rate over the previous seven days.
