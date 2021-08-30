JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – New COVID-19 cases continued to rise over the weekend across the state and in most area counties, the Department of Health update showed on Monday.
There have been 9,078 new cases since Friday’s update, pushing the state’s rolling seven-day average to 3,191 cases a day.
It’s the first time the rolling average has topped 3,000 cases since May 5.
Somerset and Westmoreland counties each recorded one additional COVID-19 death among 34 statewide since Friday.
Pennsylvania has now recorded 1,297,119 cases and 28,214 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck last year.
Cambria County recorded 77 cases with no additional deaths since Friday, bringing its totals to 15,470 cases and 448 deaths.
Somerset County added 68 cases and one death to reach 8,496 cases and 220 deaths.
Bedford County added 36 cases with no deaths to reach 4,997 cases and 144 deaths.
Blair County added 107 cases with no deaths to reach 14,038 cases and 346 deaths.
Indiana County added 45 cases with no deaths to reach 6,862 cases and 182 deaths.
Clearfield County added 46 cases with no deaths to reach 9,208 cases and 164 deaths.
Centre County added 82 cases with no deaths to reach 17,636 cases and 230 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 293 cases and one death to reach 36,626 cases and 793 deaths.
Cambria, Somerset, Blair, Indiana, Centre and Westmoreland counties all had more new cases over the past seven days than the previous seven days. Only Bedford and Clearfield counties had fewer new cases.
Meanwhile, combining updates from the state health department and Philadelphia Department of Public Health shows the state’s vaccine providers have administered more than 14 million doses and there are now more than 6.8 million Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer.
