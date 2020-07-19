Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Blair counties each had multiple new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Cambria County added three COVID-19 cases to reach a total of 167 since the pandemic began.
Somerset County had two new cases reported, bringing its official tally to 94 cases. Bedford County added five cases to reach 105, and Blair had six new cases to reach 135.
Indiana County added one new case on Sunday, bringing its total to 179. Clearfield County’s tally remained at 99 cases after it had no new cases reported on Sunday.
No new deaths were attributed to COVID-19 on Sunday in any of those six counties. The official death toll remained at three deaths in Cambria, one in Somerset, four in Bedford, six in Indiana, one in Blair and zero in Clearfield.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 786 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths attributed to the virus, bringing the state’s totals to 101,027 cases and 7,015 deaths. Two recent hotspots, Allegheny and Philadelphia counties, had 138 and 182 new cases reported, respectively.
“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
“Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”
