Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Clearfield and Indiana counties all had new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday.
Cambria, Bedford and Clearfield counties each had 61 probable or confirmed cases of the virus as of Thursday. Cambria added one case on Friday to reach 62 cases, and Bedford and Clearfield had two new cases each to bring their totals to 63 each.
Somerset County added four new cases to bring its total number of cases to 46, and Blair County had one new case, bringing its total to 56. Indiana County added one new case to reach 98.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in any of those six counties on Friday.
Statewide, there were 526 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 38 new deaths attributed to the virus on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 80,762 cases and 6,399 deaths.
“With more than half of the state now in the green phase of the process to reopen, it is essential that we continue to take precautions to protect against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
“The commonwealth’s careful, measured approach to reopening is working as we see case counts continue to decline, even as many other states see increases.
“But the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
Art Martynuska, Cambria County Emergency Management Agency coordinator, said during Friday’s meeting of the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority board that he thinks Cambria County has “passed the first wave” of the pandemic “very successfully.”
“It was a rough road for a couple months, with all the restrictions and precautions, but if you look at the numbers in Cambria County, I think we’ve successfully demonstrated that we can adhere to those things and overcome this,” he said.
Martynuska’s agency is continuing to decontaminate buildings around Cambria County. All county-owned buildings and some commercial properties have already been decontaminated, and the process can be done at nonprofits’ facilities for free and for businesses at a charge, he said.
“We have purchased, with the help of the Cambria County Volunteer Firemen’s Association and through our own budgets, a great quantity of disinfectant,” he said, “so, if you have any facilities that need disinfecting, let us know. It’s a relatively simple process.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.