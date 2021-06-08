For the fourth consecutive day, there were fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases statewide, Tuesday’s Department of Health update showed.
All eight counties in the region had less than 10 new cases, with Somerset and Centre counties having one case removed from Monday’s total. The department has said some cases are reassigned to the patient’s home county after review.
Tuesday’s addition of 450 cases puts the state’s rolling seven-day average at 511, the lowest seven-day average since the week ending June 25, 2020.
One year ago, the seven-day average was 522 cases a day for the week ending June 8, 2020.
There were four new deaths across the region, among 35 additional fatalities statewide Tuesday. It brings the state totals to 1,206,439 cases and 27,395 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
- Cambria County had seven new cases with no deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 14,703 cases and 434 deaths.
- Somerset County had one case removed but added one death, for totals of 8,016 cases and 214 deaths.
- Bedford County added one case with no deaths to reach 4,671 cases and 139 deaths.
- Blair County added one case and one death to reach 13,481 cases and 340 deaths.
- Indiana County added four cases with no deaths to reach 6,383 cases and 177 deaths.
- Clearfield County added six cases and two deaths to reach 8,623 cases and 150 deaths.
- Centre County had one case removed and no additional deaths for totals of 16,875 cases and 224 deaths.
- Westmoreland County had eight cases with no deaths to reach 34,236 cases and 769 deaths.
Meanwhile, vaccine providers have administered 10,925,445 doses, with 4,917,549 Pennsylvanians now fully vaccinated. Another 1,498,579 are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
