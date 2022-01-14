JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A review of one-week changes in Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 data shows that new cases continue to be reported at near-record levels, but may have begun to plateau.
Friday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health added 27,826 new cases and 173 deaths attributed to COVID-19. That puts the state’s rolling seven-day average at 27,828 cases a day, up from an average of 24,534 daily cases on Jan. 7.
But the increase slowed the steep climb from Dec. 31’s seven-day average of 14,090 and the 9,091 average cases on Dec. 24.
There were 908 COVID-19 deaths reported in the past seven days, compared to 817 for the week ending Jan. 7 and 240 for the week ending Dec. 31.
Hospitalizations continue to increase steadily across the state. Friday’s update showed 7,516 inpatients being treated for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania hospitals, including 1,157 under intensive care and 721 on ventilators. Last week, there were 6,680 people hospitalized.
There were 166 people hospitalized across Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Blair counties in Friday’s report, including 37 in ICUs and 58 on ventilators. That’s up from 150 hospitalizations last week.
Cambria County added 354 new cases and three deaths on Friday, Somerset County added 165 cases and two deaths and Bedford County added 74 cases and two deaths. Blair County added 257 cases and two deaths, Indiana County added 137 cases and one death, Clearfield County added 181 cases and six deaths, Centre County added 332 cases and three deaths and Westmoreland County added 639 cases and one death.
Combining Friday reports from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows that 8,086,843 Pennsylvanians have been fully vaccinated and that vaccine providers have administered 20,229,277 doses, including 2,908,246 boosters.
Over the past seven days, providers have administered 331,250 doses, including 158,444 boosters, increasing the number of fully vaccinated people by 57,001.
