New COVID-19 infections continued to level out Wednesday, with 9,605 additional cases bringing Pennsylvania’s seven-day moving average to 8,827 cases a day, down from 8,890 on Tuesday, the Department of Health update showed.
Coronavirus deaths continued to surge, however, with 230 additional fatalities recorded Wednesday bringing the state totals to 581,156 cases and 14,442 deaths related to COVID-19.
Blair and Westmoreland were the region’s only counties with triple-digit new cases.
Cambria County added 65 cases and four deaths, Somerset County had 78 cases and six deaths, Bedford County had 23 cases and two deaths, Blair County had 105 cases and five deaths, Indiana County 42 cases and two deaths, Clearfield County had 58 cases and four deaths, Centre County had 81 cases and two deaths and Westmoreland County had 327 cases and seven deaths in Wednesday’s update.
It was Cambria County’s second consecutive day with less than 100 cases. The last time that happened was Nov. 23 and 24.
“We are continuing to see a plateau in terms of the rise in new cases,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Wednesday during a press briefing. “I see that as a very positive finding.”
Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations were down slightly to 6,142 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday. There were 1,263 patients in intensive care units and 764 using ventilators, the health department reported.
Locally, there were 10 fewer COVID-19 patients in Cambria, Somerset, Blair and Bedford county hospitals. Tuesday’s report showed 262 hospitalized, with 41 in local ICUs and 38 on ventilators.
For the second consecutive day, there were no Cambria County ICU beds available in Tuesday’s update.
With the surge easing right before Christmas, Levine urged Pennsylvanians to be vigilant about mitigation over the coming holidays.
“We have to stay the course and avoid large and small gatherings,” she said. “Stay at home. Make sure we don’t have another rebound in January.”
Levine said there are no plans to extend a ban on indoor dining beyond Jan. 4, but noted, “We are going to have to watch our numbers very carefully. If there is an enormous spike in cases, that would be very challenging.”
