New COVID-19 cases continued to level out, with 7,962 new positives Tuesday – bringing the seven-day moving average below 9,000 cases a day for the first time since Dec. 6.
The death toll, however, continued to surge, with 232 additional deaths, pushing the state total above 14,000 deaths. State totals on Tuesday reached 571,551 cases and 14,212 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Tuesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health reflects deaths reported on Monday. Some of the death reports have lagged over weekends. It is the 10th consecutive weekday in which more than 200 COVID-19 deaths were reported.
Cambria County added 10 deaths; Somerset County added four deaths; Westmoreland County added 14 deaths; Blair County added five deaths; Bedford, Indiana and Clearfield each added two deaths and Centre County had one new death.
Westmoreland was the region’s only county with a triple-digit increase in COVID-19 cases, reporting 302 new cases on Tuesday.
Cambria had 66 new cases, Somerset had 70, Bedford had 23, Blair had 86, Indiana had 15, Clearfield had 60 and Centre County had 36 additional cases.
