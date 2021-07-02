Although the overall COVID-19 infection rate continues to fall, new cases topped 300 Friday for the first time in more than two weeks.
There were 304 new cases and two deaths in Friday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, bringing the state’s totals to 1,212,561 cases and 27,695 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The weekly update of the COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System showed a smaller portion of all COVID-19 tests are coming back positive.
The state’s positivity rate over the past seven days was 1.1%, down from 1.2% from the previous seven days. The department says positivity rates less than 5% represent a low chance for community spread.
There were 11 new cases and two deaths across the eight-county region, with all eight counties reporting positivity rates lower than 2%.
Westmoreland County added four cases, Somerset and Clearfield each added two cases and Cambria, Blair and Centre counties each had one new case.
There were no new cases in Bedford or Indiana counties.
New COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Centre and Clearfield counties.
- Cambria’s positivity rate was 0.8% over the past week, down from 1.5% for the previous seven days.
- Somerset was at 1.9% positivity, up from 1.2%.
- Bedford was at 1.7% positivity, down from 2.0%.
- Blair was at 0.2% positivity, down from 0.7%.
- Indiana had no new cases over the past seven days for a 0.0% positivity rate, down from 1.2%.
- Clearfield was at 1.4% positivity, up from 0.7%.
- Centre was at 1.4% positivity, up from 0.7%.
- Westmoreland was at 1.5% positivity, down from 1.6%.
Health department vaccine providers have administered 11,711,557 doses in the 66 counties it oversees outside Philadelphia. There are now 5,418,234 people fully vaccinated and another 1,320,393 people partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
More than 60% of all Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are now fully vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.