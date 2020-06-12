Cambria and Blair counties each added a new case of COVID-19 among 686 additional positive cases statewide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday.
There have been 49 additional deaths, bringing the totals to 77,999 cases and 6,113 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
A third Cambria County death reported Monday by Coroner Jeffrey Lees was added to the state report on Friday.
Locally, there have been 62 cases and three deaths in Cambria County, 39 cases and one death in Somerset County, 46 cases and two deaths in Bedford County and 54 cases and one death in Blair County.
