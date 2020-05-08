Three new Cambria County COVID-19 cases and one new Bedford County case are among 1,323 new confirmed cases on the Pennsylvania Department of Health's Friday update.
The report also adds 200 new deaths, bringing the state totals to 54,238 positive coronavirus infections and 3,616 fatalities.
At 2 p.m. Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will announce partial reopening plans for more areas, identifying more counties to move from the current red phase to a yellow phase in the coming days.
Check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.