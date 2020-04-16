Another 1,245 Pennsylvanians have tested positive for COVID-19, including two new cases in Bedford County and one in Blair County.
The new cases bring the state total to 27,735, the Department of Health reported.
The noon update reported 60 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 707.
Indiana County reported its second death in as many days. Both were residents of long-term care living facilities, which include nursing homes and personal care homes.
Indiana County has had 11 long-term care residents test positive in two different facilities.
No other area counties have nursing home residents who have tested positive for coronavirus.
