New COVID-19 cases in Bedford and Blair counties are among 511 additional confirmed across Pennsylvania Wednesday in the Department of Health's daily report.
The state also added 75 deaths. Wednesday's report brings the state totals to 73,405 cases and 5,742 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
There has been COVID-19 reported in all 67 counties, with deaths confirmed in 55 counties.
The health department also announced it has set plans in motion to begin contact tracing in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Johnstown-based 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health participated in a stakeholders' meeting last week. Other agencies from this region include Indiana County Community Action Program, Bedford-Somerset Developmental and Behavioral Health Services and Indiana County Department of Human Services.
“Contact tracing is an essential function of public health as we work to identify those who may have come into contact with cases of COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
“This meeting with the southwestern regional consortium is the first of many meetings with regions across the state to provide information about our plans and our needs to conduct contact tracing. I am encouraged by the partners who are taking part in these efforts and look forward to the work that will be done in the southwest region to support contact tracing in Pennsylvania.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.