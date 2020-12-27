For the eighth consecutive day, Cambria County had fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases in Sunday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
There were no additional Cambria deaths reported among 117 new COVID-19 deaths statewide.
With 4,884 new cases on Sunday, Pennsylvania has had 610,025 cases and 15,010 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the state in March.
Although there are generally fewer new cases on weekends because not as many people are being tested, it’s only the second day since Thanksgiving with fewer than 5,000 new cases.
Cambria County’s additional 79 cases brought its totals to 8,508 cases and 223 deaths.
Somerset County had 53 new cases and two deaths to bring its totals to 4,571 cases and 70 deaths.
Bedford County had seven new cases and one death to reach 2,849 cases and 90 deaths.
Blair County had 66 new cases and five deaths to reach 7,625 cases and 168 deaths.
Indiana County had 14 new cases and two deaths to reach 3,841 cases and 107 deaths.
Clearfield County had 63 new cases and one death to reach 3,798 cases and 41 deaths.
Centre County had 73 new cases and no deaths to reach 8,745 cases and 131 deaths.
Westmoreland County had 167 new cases and three deaths to reach 18,298 cases and 383 deaths.
The statewide seven-day running average for new cases dropped below 8,000 cases for the first time since Dec. 4. It was the 11th consecutive decrease in the daily average.
Hospitalizations also continued trending lower, with 5,905 COVI-19 inpatients statewide – the second consecutive day with fewer than 6,000 hospitalizations.
Locally, there were 243 COVID-19 patients in Cambria, Somerset, Blair and Bedford county hospitals – down from 262 on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.