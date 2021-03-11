Although new COVID-19 cases have leveled out, statewide hospitalizations continue to trend lower, dropping below 1,500 on Thursday.
The midday update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows 1,494 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals, including 320 in intensive care units and 191 on ventilators or breathing machines.
Locally, there were 36 patients in Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford county hospitals, with four in ICUs and five on ventilators.
Hospitalizations peaked at 6,346 patients on Dec. 17, with nearly 300 in the local four counties’ hospitals.
Thursday’s 2,652 new Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases is near the seven-day rolling average of 2,420 cases a day. It brings the state total to 958,382 cases since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
The 51 additional deaths included one from Cambria County and two each from Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. It brings the state total to 24,490 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria County had eight additional cases, Somerset had five, Bedford had two, Blair had 15, Indiana had nine, Clearfield had 32, Centre had 36 and Westmoreland had 59 new cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.