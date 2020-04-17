Friday's report of 1,706 new COVID-19 cases is the highest in a week, bringing the state total to 29,441, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
The noon update Friday also showed 49 new deaths among the positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 756.
Indiana County reported its third COVID-19 death in as many days.
One new case was charted in Somerset County, pushing the total there to 15.
Blair County gained one new case, to hit 14, and Bedford County reported two new positive tests to reach 14, including one death.
Cambria County held steady at 14 cases and one death.
