JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – New COVID-19 cases eased slightly but pandemic deaths jumped Wednesday in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s daily update.
Wednesday’s 3,584 new cases was the fewest reported for a weekday testing since Sept. 14. It follows the lowest weekend total since the three-day report issued Sept. 7.
The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases dropped to 4,338 cases, which is the first time the average has dipped below 4,400 cases a day since Sept. 15.
There were 134 additional deaths recorded Wednesday – more than double Tuesday’s 64 fatalities. It’s the third time this month deaths reached triple digits for one day’s report.
Westmoreland County recorded seven deaths, Indiana County added two new deaths and Bedford, Blair and Clearfield counties each added one new death.
Pennsylvania’s totals are now 1,520,815 cases and 30,721 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
There were 59 new cases added Wednesday in Cambria County, 19 in Somerset County, 28 in Bedford County, 56 in Blair County, 35 in Clearfield County 27 in Centre County and 82 in Westmoreland County.
Meanwhile, combining the state and Philadelphia health departments’ updates shows vaccine providers have administered 293,607 doses over the past seven days, adding 162,299 Pennsylvanians to the ranks of fully vaccinated.
Statewide totals are now 15,237,869 doses and 7,348,873 people fully vaccinated.
