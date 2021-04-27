New COVID-19 cases continue to decrease across Pennsylvania, with 3,333 additional positives in Tuesday’s update by the Department of Health.
It’s the ninth consecutive day with fewer cases than the same day from the previous week.
It brings the state’s rolling, seven-day average to 3,646 cases a day, down from 4,544 average daily cases one week ago. One month ago, the average was 3,577 cases a day.
After only five total deaths reported on Sunday and Monday, the state’s COVID-19 deaths jumped by 84 fatalities in Tuesday’s update. It brings the state’s totals to 1,139,390 cases and 26,072 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Somerset and Westmoreland counties each added two COVID-19 deaths and Blair and Indiana counties each tallied a single new death.
Cambria County added 58 cases, Somerset County added 25 cases, Bedford County added 19 cases, Blair County added 63 cases, Indiana County added 26 cases, Clearfield County added 40 cases, Centre County added 43 cases and Westmoreland County added 116 cases.
Providers have administered 8,130,889 COVID-19 vaccine doses and 3,239,152 Pennsylvanians are now fully vaccinated.
Another 1,925,582 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
