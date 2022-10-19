JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Even as experts warned of a new COVID-19 variants threatening an autumn-winter surge, new cases continued to drop both statewide and locally over the past seven days, with 10,843 new positives across Pennsylvania.
That’s the fewest new cases for one week since early July, the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s weekly update showed on Wednesday.
The two variants – designated BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 – combined for 0.7% of COVID cases in the U.S. one month ago. Now they represent more than 11% of cases, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS news this week that the surge in those variants is “pretty troublesome.”
The potential threat is amplified by the BQ1.1 variant’s ability to reduce the effectiveness of treatments used for vulnerable COVID-19 patients, he added.
“It seems to elude important monoclonal antibodies,” Fauci said.
Acknowledging that cases are down nationally, he warned Americans not to become complacent. Cases were down at this time last year but surged again as the Omicron variant first swept the nation.
Wednesday’s health department report showed there were 1,125 new cases across the local eight-county region, down from 1,214 last week and from 1,688 on Sept. 21.
There were 16 additional COVID-19 deaths across the region and 140 statewide.
Locally, Cambria County added 229 new cases and five deaths, Somerset County added 76 cases and two deaths, Bedford County added 35 cases with no deaths, Blair County added 113 cases and two deaths, Indiana County added 99 cases with no deaths, Clearfield County added 126 cases and two deaths, Centre County added 130 cases and one death and Westmoreland County added 317 cases and four deaths.
