JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The rates of new cases of COVID-19 dropped statewide and in most area counties this week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s weekly update showed on Wednesday.
There were 12,992 new infections reported statewide over the seven-day period ending Tuesday. That’s the fewest new cases in any week this month, down from 14,579 new cases over the previous seven days.
In this area, Bedford and Blair counties had the only increases in new cases from week to week. Case counts dropped from last week’s totals in Cambria, Somerset, Indiana, Clearfield, Centre and Westmoreland counties, the report showed.
There were also fewer COVID-19 deaths statewide this week. The report showed 94 new deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania, down from 136 deaths reported the previous week. It is the first time since mid-July that there were fewer than 100 deaths in the state’s weekly update.
Cambria County reported 129 new cases and three deaths, Somerset County reported 34 cases and one death, Bedford County reported 44 cases and one death, Blair County reported 95 cases with no deaths, Indiana County reported 57 cases and one death, Clearfield County reported 79 cases with no deaths, Centre County reported 116 cases and one death and Westmoreland County reported 302 cases and two deaths.
