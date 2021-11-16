JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The upward trend in new COVID-19 cases continued over the weekend, with 14,001 new cases statewide since Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s daily update showed.
Monday’s report also included 15,414 reinfection cases from the 66 counties outside of Philadelphia County that occurred throughout the pandemic. It brings the state’s case total to 1,648,285. That includes 1,667 reinfection cases from Philadelphia County added last week.
In a press release, the Health Department said the reinfection cases had not been previously included in the new case reports, but a change in the national case definition now requires those cases to be included.
“Under the new national definition, an individual who tests positive more than once at least 90 days apart would be counted more than once,” the press release said.
Without the additional reinfection cases, the state’s rolling seven-day average hit 4,877 cases a day on Monday, up from 4,589 average daily cases for the previous week.
The state did not provide a breakdown of reinfections by county, but a review of the online dashboard shows the reinfection cases were included in the 21,226 cases added on Saturday, when the department does not issue press releases.
Cambria County’s case total jumped by 431 cases on Saturday, after averaging 90 cases a day over the past week. There were 60 new cases on Sunday and 45 new cases on Monday.
Somerset County’s case total was up by 151 on Saturday, with 48 added over Sunday and Monday.
Bedford County’s case total was up by 111 on Saturday, with 47 added over Sunday and Monday.
Blair County’s case total was up by 355 on Saturday, with 186 added over Sunday and Monday.
Indiana County’s case total was up by 215 on Saturday, with 99 added over Sunday and Monday.
Clearfield County’s case total was up by 187 on Saturday, with 76 added over Sunday and Monday.
Centre County’s case total was up by 490 on Saturday, with 101 added over Sunday and Monday.
Westmoreland County’s case total was up by 933 on Saturday, with 286 added over Sunday and Monday.
There were 14 COVID-19 deaths across the region this weekend, including one in Cambria, two in Bedford, five in Indiana, two in Centre and four in Westmoreland.
On the vaccination front, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 71.2% of the state’s eligible population is fully vaccinated.
Combining the state and Philadelphia health department reports shows 7,536,534 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. Vaccine providers have administered 16,643,908 doses, including 1,249,634 boosters.
