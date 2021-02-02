Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.