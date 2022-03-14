JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – New COVID-19 cases dropped precipitously over the weekend, with 901 added on Saturday, 447 on Sunday and 247 on Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s data shows.
Seven of the region’s eight counties had fewer than 20 new cases over the entire three-day reporting period.
Cambria County had 17 additional positives, Somerset County had 6, Bedford County had 9, Blair County had 18, Indiana County had 19, Clearfield County had 12, Centre County had 14 and Westmoreland County had 34.
One COVID-19 death in Cambria and three in Westmoreland were the only fatalities in three days.
Despite the continued drop in new cases, officials continue to encourage people to become fully vaccinated and get booster shots for best protection against the coronavirus.
When former President Barack Obama announced on Twitter Sunday he had tested positive, he said he was grateful he was able to get the vaccine and booster.
He went on to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated, despite the declining infection rate.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data tracker on Monday showed that 76.8% of all Pennsylvanians age 18 and older have been fully vaccinated but local counties fall short of the state average.
In Cambria County, the CDC shows 64.5% of those age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
It’s 55.5% in Somerset County, 46% in Bedford County, 60.8% in Blair County, 52.1% in Indiana County, 57.5% in Clearfield County, 63.3% in Centre County and 64.9% in Westmoreland County.
Combining Monday’s reports from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows 8,515,297 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. Providers have administered 21,894,467 doses, including 3,696,282 boosters.
