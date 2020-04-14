A few months ago, John Burley never would have thought a coronavirus pandemic would lead to him open up a medical supply division within his ice rink equipment company.
“God love America and entrepreneurship,” he said. “Anyone who has the will and energy to make things happen, they can do it.”
Burley’s Johnstown-based company, Everything Ice, designs, constructs and installs ice rinks internationally. But all that work has been put on ice by the government’s shutdown of nonessential business.
However, Burley and his 50 employees are busy, because he established Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) Medical Supply, as a subsidiary of Everything Ice.
Burley’s kept all his workers employed amid the pandemic, and he said the company is doing extremely well with sales to businesses, nursing homes and hospitals nationwide, he said.
Burley said he plans PPE Medical Supply to be a permanent division of Everything Ice after the pandemic passes.
Workers at the factory at 701 Main St. in Johnstown and at the office in Salix repackage hospital gowns, gloves, face shields and masks for resale. He said he’s spent a couple hundred thousand dollars to get started with procurement and repackaging.
“It’s more logistics than anything else,” he said.
He’s sourced his items mostly from China for sale to customers here. Burley said he’d like to source more of his supply domestically, but he hasn’t found a lot of production of those items in the United States.
One of Burley’s largest accounts is with Fastenal, an industrial supply company that recently purchased 500,000 masks.
“We’ve been doing market research about the price of these items,” Burley said. “The last thing we want to do is be accused of being one of those companies that price-gouges.”
He’s transformed his nationwide network of ice-rink equipment sales representatives into a pool of contractors helping him get the word out about his supply of personal protection equipment.
“Arena managers and staff have no work,” Burley said. “We set them up on a commission basis for our medical company. It’s a way to help our ice rink industry in this crisis.”
New partners
PPE Medical Supply is now serving clients in places such as Minnesota and New York, although he said a sale of 500,000 masks to New York fell through because city officials there preferred a different type of mask, he said.
“We have a long list of people we are supplying, and in all honesty I haven’t even started marketing,” he said.
Will Huntting, vice president of JB Moving Services Inc. in Stamford, Connecticut, needed a way to protect customers as well as the company’s 12 administrators and 40 drivers and movers.
No company in his region had a supply of masks, Huntting said.
“We were struggling to find a way to secure a large amount of masks – any masks,” he said. “Without them, we would have not serviced our customers. We would have found a way, even if it meant taping T-shirts across our mouths.”
Fortunately, he said he was able to purchase 1,000 masks from Burley.
“I saw his email address that an acquaintance of his had posted on Instagram; we had a need, so I contacted him right away,” Huntting said. “For never having done business with him before, it was a seamless process.
“I received a response in an hour. I emailed him on a Sunday. Monday morning I received cost information and the types of masks he offered. I placed the order on Tuesday. It was simple, fast, and went as well as I could hope with the risk of not knowing the business.”
‘See opportunities’
Burley said he is also supplying regular buyers of masks who have seen their normal sources squeezed.
“A hospital has their normal supply chain. If it is out of product, they don’t know what to do,” Burley said. “If you asked me three months ago what I’d be doing, I never would have forecasted this.
“As an entrepreneur, you have to thrive and see opportunities in this situation. My staff wanted to kill me a little bit, when I told them the plan, but frankly, this is has the potential to do better than ice rink business.”
Another customer of PPE Medical Supply is First Summit Bank.
Vice President and Chief Operating Officer J. Eric Renner said the world has changed a lot in the past 30 days. For example, distilleries are retooling to make hand sanitizer.
“We have hand sanitizer shipped it to us in vodka bottles. There’s been all kind of innovation in a short 30-day period,” Renner said. “I think its amazing what’s happening in our country with what the private sector and entrepreneurs.”
Places where people gather including bank lobbies are closed, but once when they open, people may be cautious about a resurgence of the virus.
“The first call I’m going to make is to John and his organization to supply masks,” Renner said. “It is terrific and gratifying to have them in Cambria County. I don’t know what the future holds, but at some point things will reopen, and I think people will continue wearing masks, so what Everything Ice is doing here locally is going to create a nice supply for businesses beyond the medical industry.”
Commented
