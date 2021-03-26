Pennsylvania added nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday, even as vaccination efforts continue.
There were 4,927 additional positives in Friday’s update by the Department of Health, bringing the state total to 1,005,167.
It's the largest increase since late January.
Cambria, Somerset and Westmoreland counties each reported one new death among 36 statewide. There have been 24,953 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck Pennsylvania in March 2020.
Cambria County has had the most deaths by population for any county with at least 100,000 residents. The rate is 309.5 deaths for every 100,000 residents. Philadelphia’s mortality rate, by comparison, is 205.9 per 100,000.
As new cases have jumped statewide, most local counties show lower numbers.
Cambria County added 16 cases, Somerset County added eight, Bedford County added four, Blair County added 34, Indiana County added 19, Clearfield County added 43, Centre County added 89 and Westmoreland County added 166.
