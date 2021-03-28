Nearly 30% of Cambria County's residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, according to state Department of Health.
That's an increase of more than 3% over the past week, as nearly 4,500 more residents received a dose.
Since December, 21,276 people, or 29%, have been fully vaccinated while 16,985 people now have received their initial doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines – for a total of 38,261 or the county's 130,000 residents.
Somerset County's vaccination rate jumped to 22%, with 16,519 residents now at least partly vaccinated.
The same percentage of residents in Indiana and Blair counties now have been given at least one dose, while Clearfield is up to 23%.
Despite a 3% increase, Bedford County still trails with 16% of its residents partly or fully vaccinated, state figures show.
Deaths, cases
Pennsylvania crossed the 25,000 mark with COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, adding 15 fatalities to reach 25,001.
The state added 213 deaths over the past week.
Clearfield County topped the area with four deaths over the same span, while adding 38 more positive cases over the weekend.
Clearfield now has 128 deaths since the pandemic's arrival.
Blair County added three deaths and now is at 312. Its 11,066 cases are up 155 from last week and 35 over the past two days.
Somerset County, which now has 6,933 cases and 187 deaths, added 26 cases over the weekend. Somerset added two deaths last week.
Cambria County added just one death but still leads the immediate area with 403 since March 2020.
Cambria added 55 cases over the weekend and 125 on the week and now has 12,203 cases since the pandemic's onset.
Indiana County also added just one death over the past week and now has 5,319 cases and 161 deaths. Its positive caseload grew by 26 over the weekend.
Westmoreland County now has 28,816 and 703 deaths. That's an increase of 595 cases and five deaths from a week ago.
Pennsylvania has confirmed more more than 1 million cases since the pandemic arrived a year ago.
