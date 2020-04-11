Pennsylvania now has had almost 20,000 people contract coronavirus.
Another 1,751 confirmed cases were announced Friday by the Health Department, bringing the state’s total to 19,979.
Cambria County’s total grew to 11 with one new case, and three new Somerset County cases brought its total to 10.
The department also reported 78 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 416 in the state.
That equaled Tuesday’s figure as most deaths reported in one day, but Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday’s number was inflated because reports were delayed over the weekend.
It is the fourth time the Health Department’s daily report had fewer new cases than the previous day. Friday’s update shows a 13% drop in new cases from Thursday’s 1,989 newly confirmed – the largest drop to date.
The daily video conference opened with a recording of Gov. Tom Wolf announcing a $450 million loan package for Pennsylvania’s hospitals stressed by additional costs and reduced revenue due to the COVID-19 response.
“We must support our hospitals through this unprecedented time,” Wolf said. “When this pandemic finally ends, we’re going to need hospitals to care for our regular medical needs, like heart attacks and broken bones. This new loan program will provide immediate relief to our hospitals, which are on the frontlines of this pandemic.”
The funding through Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority and will be administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development through the Pennsylvania First Program.
Wolf also celebrated the slower increase in cases, saying, “By working together with the single-minded goal of defeating of COVID-19, we have prevented the huge spikes in cases that we have seen in other places.”
He warned citizens against letting down their guard.
“We’re not yet done,” he said. “We could very easily see explosive growth rates. There are cases where just one person has infected dozens of others. So don’t be patient zero. Stay home, unless you absolutely must leave.”
Locally in Friday’s update, Blair County added three new cases, for a total of nine, while Bedford County’s total dropped by one to three on Friday. It’s the second time a nearby county’s total dropped.
On March 31, Blair County’s case count dropped by two on the same day Bedford County had its first two positive tests.
Although specific information about the change was provided, Health Department spokesman Nate Wardle said confirmed cases are listed by county of residence. Sometimes they are initially reported in the county where the test was completed, he said.
UPMC Bedford and UPMC Altoona share several services.
Also in the region, Indiana County added five positive cases for a total of 26 and Clearfield County had a new case to reach eight.
Westmoreland had four new deaths in Friday’s report for a total of five, also adding 12 new cases to reach 202 patients.
The Westmoreland deaths were among 11 added in western Pennsylvania. Allegheny County has six new deaths for a total of 18 and Butler County reported its third death.
Philadelphia reported 24 new deaths and 498 new COVID-19 cases, reaching 110 deaths and 5,521 cases.
Asked during Friday’s briefing about low numbers in rural areas, Levine said there are more cases than reported. The virus is spreading in communities in all areas of the state, but only those with symptoms are being tested, she said.
“Rural areas are not off the hook,” she said. “We are concerned that if there is an outbreak of COVID-19 in a rural area, that it could spread quickly and pose a public health threat.”
