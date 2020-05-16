The daily report of new cases inched closer to 1,000 in Saturday's COVID-19 update by Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Four new positive coronavirus cases in Cambria County and two each in Bedford and Blair counties are among 989 new cases across Pennsylvania, the department reported.
The report adds 61 new deaths, bringing the state total to 4,403 who died after testing positive for COVID-19.
There have been 53 positive cases and one death in Cambria County, 32 cases and one death in Somerset County, 32 cases and one death in Bedford County and 34 cases and no deaths in Blair County.
Cambria and Blair counties each have one confirmed case among nursing home residents.
