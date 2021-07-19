The state’s midsummer COVID-19 uptick continued over the weekend, with nearly 1,000 cases since Friday, the Department of Health reported.
There were 398 new cases statewide on Saturday, 386 on Sunday and 212 on Monday, for a total of 996 additional positives, bringing the state total to 1,216,763 cases since March 2020.
That pushed the state’s seven-day rolling average to more than 300 cases a day for the first time in a month, hitting an average of 349 cases on Monday.
New deaths in Somerset and Westmoreland counties were among nine additional fatalities statewide since Friday, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 27,795 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Across the eight-county region, there have been 60 new cases recorded since Friday.
Cambria County added one case with no additional deaths and now has had 14,853 COVID-19 cases and 441 deaths.
Somerset County had no new cases but added one death and now has 8,091 cases and 219 deaths.
Bedford County added three cases with no deaths to reach 4,744 cases and 142 deaths.
Blair County added six cases with no deaths to reach 13,533 cases and 344 deaths.
Indiana County added four cases with no deaths to reach 6,439 cases and 179 deaths.
Clearfield County added five cases with no deaths to reach 8,672 cases and 156 deaths.
Centre County added eight cases with no deaths to reach 16,963 cases and 228 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 33 new cases and one death to reach 34,535 cases and 781 deaths.
Meanwhile, combining the reports of the state health department and Philadelphia Department of Public Health shows vaccine providers have administered 12,424,885 doses across Pennsylvania.
There are now 6,430,915 people who are fully vaccinated and another 814,357 who are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
