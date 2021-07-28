The state’s COVID-19 total jumped by nearly 1,000 cases Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Health Department reported.
The 986 new cases represented the largest one-day total since May 28. It brings the state’s total to 1,221,657 cases.
Allegheny, Lancaster, Montgomery and York counties each recorded one additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state total to 27,831 deaths.
- Cambria County recorded nine new cases and has had 14,890 cases and 441 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck.
- Somerset County added nine cases to reach 8,113 cases and 219 deaths.
- Bedford County added two cases to reach 4,749 cases and 142 deaths.
- Blair County added eight cases to reach 13,553 cases and 344 deaths.
- Indiana County added eight cases to reach 6,472 cases and 179 deaths.
- Clearfield County added 13 cases to reach 8,710 cases and 156 deaths.
- Centre County added seven cases to reach 17,020 cases and 228 deaths.
- Westmoreland County added 24 cases to reach 4,641 cases and 781 deaths.
Meanwhile, the health department’s vaccine providers have administered 11,547,908 doses and 5,670,689 people are fully vaccinated.
The state health department’s report does not include Philadelphia County, which has its own health department overseeing the vaccine program. The Philadelphia data webpage has not been updated this week, but Thursday’s update showed 1,780,018 total vaccine doses and 823,269 people fully vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 62.5% of all Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are now fully vaccinated.
