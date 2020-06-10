A few days from now, youth hockey players will once again be skating, firing slap shots and crashing into dasher boards inside the North Central Recreation Center.
Their fun time on the ice will be yet another small step being taken as the region slowly emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
The facility’s ice will be available for rental again, at a cost of $245 per hour, beginning on Monday. Tryouts for the Johnstown Jets Amateur Hockey Development Program and Johnstown Warriors – Cambria County Student Hockey League are already scheduled. Other camps are planned in the upcoming weeks. NCRC, in Cambria Township, had been closed since March, as part of the state’s stay-at-home order.
“I’m ready to get back to normal life here,” said Chris Glessner, chairman of the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial Authority, which oversees the center. “I’m really excited to start hearing the puck slamming off the glass, and the back of the net, and the post and skates on the ice. That will be exciting.”
Groups can rent ice time by calling 814-419-7825 or 814-915-3397.
“Basically, it means a lot to us because we’re able to help the community,” Jason Blumenfeld, the general manager for the center and the War Memorial, said.
“We know that everyone is looking to get out there and do some activities. Having to stay at home for so many months, there’s a little bit of cabin fever. With the warmer weather, people want to get out. We know there’s a strong love for skating and hockey in this community, Cambria County, especially Johnstown. We’re looking forward to be able to provide an outlet for that.”
Ice rentals will generate some much-needed revenue with almost no money having come into the arena or center for two months, except from Rayne’s Backyard BBQ, which operates out of the War Memorial. But there are still no ticketed events scheduled yet for the remainder of the year at either place.
“It’s huge,” Glessner said. “Obviously, we need to stop the bleeding a little bit here. All events have been canceled for both the War Memorial and NCRC since late March, so it’s really important to be able to fire that up and turn a little bit of a profit here. I think we have a good plan put together to show that we can recoup costs for keeping the rink open so we can both provide a community service as well as make a little bit of money and start eating into some of this debt we have out there.”
Visitors to the center will be encouraged to practice social distancing and wear a mask when they are not on the ice. Locker room access will be limited to bathroom use. No showers or water fountains will be operational. Individuals are asked to come already dressed to participate in their on-ice activity.
“It’s definitely a challenge,” NCRC facility manager Justin Balderas said.
“Nobody has ever experienced this before. We’re just doing the best we can to follow policies and guidelines to get everybody back on the ice and into this facility as quick as possible, safely.”
On Tuesday, Cambria County Emergency Management Agency cleaned the building, spraying commercial grade disinfectant.
“We target anything where there may be surface contact – door frames, doorknobs, doors, phones, keypads, arm chairs, chairs, tabletops, cooking preparation surfaces even, restroom facilities, anything that may have hand-to-surface contact,” Art Martynuska, coordinator of the Cambria County Emergency Management Agency, said.
Martynuska said the agency has disinfected dozens of buildings, including fire department stations, EMS stations, libraries, commercial venues and magistrate offices.
The agency will clean private buildings for a fee.
“If anybody needs it, wants it, give us a call and we’ll arrange for it to happen,” Martynuska said.
