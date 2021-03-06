Participants in Saturday’s NatureWorks Environmental Expo illustrated the old theater adage “The show must go on” after technical problems shut down the virtual event.
The Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center’s annual spring outdoors program was scheduled to broadcast live on Facebook from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, but Internet issues halted the livestream after the first presenters, said Matthew Lamb, creative director for Bottle Works.
“We just continued recording the live presenters,” Lamb said in the Art Works building. “We will make it available on Monday on our YouTube channel.”
Matthew Haslett, Bottle Works technical support volunteer, recorded the live sessions.
Pandemic restrictions prompted the decision to make the popular NatureWorks a virtual event this year, but Lamb noted the pandemic has also made the event more valuable.
“People are enjoying the outdoors more than they have in a long time,” he said. “This way, people will still get the information on how to enjoy the outdoors.”
Sessions featured a variety of conservation and outdoor recreation themes presented by area organizations and experts. Several of the sessions were prerecorded and were posted on the YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBFU5Nty2m1f0R_i9nrB8_A.
Live recordings Saturday included a presentation by Cambria County Conservation District vernal pools – seasonal wetlands – and springs. Jackie Ritko, resource conservation supervisor, led the program with assistance from her husband, Denny Ritko.
Their session featured several live wetlands species, including a turtle and a snake.
“It’s spring and reptiles will be out soon,” Jackie Ritko said. “We wanted to educate people on reptiles and teach them how to treat wildlife. There are a lot of interesting things about reptiles to share.”
