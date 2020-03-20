The National Park Service has totally shut down its five sites in western Pennsylvania in an attempt to help slow the spread of coronavirus, it announced late Thursday night.
The gates to Johnstown Flood National Memorial, Flight 93 National Memorial, Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, Friendship Hill National Historic Site and Fort Necessity National Battlefield will be closed until further notice.
The National Park Service said in a statement announcing the closures that they were put in place “following the guidance of Pennsylvania Gov. (Tom) Wolf and in the spirit of cooperation and concern for public health.”
The National Park Service had previously announced on Wednesday that it had shuttered visitor centers at the five sites, but allowed trails, restrooms and some other facilities to remain open. The new directive shuts those facilities down, too.
Pandemic-related updates about National Park Service operations will be posted online at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
