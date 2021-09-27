JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Noel Candelaria, secretary-treasurer of the National Education Association, reassured members of the Greater Johnstown Education Association on Monday that their concerns are being heard.
“I know you are working hard – doing your absolute best to educate our students,” he said.
Candelaria met with the group virtually during their meeting and spoke about a slew of problems facing educators across the nation.
His comments ranged from COVID-19 concerns to the political battle over critical race theory – a graduate-level study that largely is not taught in K-12 classrooms, but has nonetheless been banned from being taught in schools in several states – as well as the pending federal infrastructure bill that has money built in to improve educational institutions.
Candelaria said he wanted to provide a personal address to the members, adding that he’s heard countless stories of Greater Johnstown educators going above and beyond for students.
“Thank you for showing what is possible in our schools,” he said.
The secretary-treasurer was introduced to the teachers who attended in person and online by GJEA President and NEA director Nancy Behe.
“I am proud to call Noel my colleague,” she said.
Melissa Cabo, Greater Johnstown teacher and GJEA member, was pleased to hear Candelaria speak.
“It was refreshing to know that there is a broader, larger support out there,” she said.
She was also pleased to know that educator unions share similarities not just locally, but across the state and nation, too.
After Candelaria’s address, Behe acknowledged outside the meeting that, for many who attended, this may have been their first interaction with someone on the national level and she wanted them to experience that. That’s why she asked Candelaria to speak.
She also wanted members to know that their efforts work, stating that she believes local lobbying is partly responsible for the amount of COVID-19 relief funds that Greater Johnstown School District is set to receive.
“It makes a difference,” she said.
Behe also addressed wanting to continue collaboration with district administrators to address educator concerns, stressing the need for teamwork in these troubling times.
“I think the city, state and nation is hurting,” she said. “It’s time to rise up for the betterment of our students and community.”
Cabo agreed. She said the lines of communication are open on both sides and it appears the administration is open to utilizing the teachers for the planning processes. Cabo said she hopes the door remains open.
Amy Arcurio, Greater Johnstown superintendent, said that, when teachers bring concerns to the administrators, those are addressed.
She gave as an example the fact that the school board is holding a special executive session on Tuesday in response to the number of fights that have broken out at the high school and the accusation that students possessed a knife there last week.
“When they bring issues to our attention, we respond immediately,” Arcurio said.
