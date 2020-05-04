The Mountain Playhouse’s 2020 season has been canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, leaders at the Jennerstown theater announced Monday.
“This has not been an easy decision,” Patricia Carnevali, the Mountain Playhouse’s executive director and producer, wrote in an email to theater patrons. “All possibilities and outcomes have been weighed, but we strongly believe that the health and safety of our company members, volunteers and you – our patrons – is our first priority, followed by ensuring the success of our beloved 81-year-old theater organization.”
In an April interview with The Tribune-Democrat, Carnevali noted that many participants in the Mountain Playhouse’s productions come from New York City and New Jersey. Both of those places have been hit hard by the virus. Travel during the pandemic has been discouraged by health officials; the Centers for Disease Control said traveling “increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19.”
It’s the second interruption of performances in the history of the theater, according to Carnevali. The first came during World War II.
The slate of shows that had been scheduled for 2020 – “Honky Tonk Angels,” “Perfect Wedding,” “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” “Popcorn Falls,” “RIPCORD” and “Sanders Family Christmas” – will be presented in the same order in 2021, Carnevali wrote. Theater leaders are working to transfer the relevant licenses and secure new dates.
Carnevali asked friends of the Mountain Playhouse to consider donating to the theater’s Red Door Fund online at www.mountainplayhouse.org. The fund “will help us to weather this unforeseen storm and plan the 2021 season for you,” she wrote.
Donations can also be made by speaking to a staff member; Carnevali said those interested in donating that way can call the box office at 814-629-9220, ext. 100, or send an email to boxoffice@mountainplayhouse.org.
