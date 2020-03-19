Mount Aloysius College in Cresson announced Thursday that starting March 30 all courses would be online for the rest of the spring semester and commencement is being postponed.
"The safety of our students, faculty and staff is our highest priority," Mount President John Mills said in a release.
Both the University of Pittsburgh and Penn State University made the same announcement Wednesday.
Alternative plans for commencement are being explored by officials at all three institutions.
In conjunction with the announcement from the Mount, all students are expected to move out of campus housing by April 1.
An email with check-out procedures and options is set to be released soon.
Students will need to schedule a move-out time in order to limit the number of people in any building at one time.
"We understand this may present challenges for some students and we will work with any student who needs assistance," Mills said.
The Mount will be issuing prorated reimbursements for housing and meal plans in some form, such as a credit for returning students.
Reimbursements are dependent on several factors, such as housing location, scholarships and selected meal plans.
This release comes at the same time Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale urged the state's universities to begin refunding students for room and board.
"A pro-rated refund could add up to thousands of dollars," DePasquale said in the announcement. "I encourage our universities to find a way to minimize the financial pinch that so many Pennsylvania students and families are feeling as a result of the COVID-19 situation."
The auditor general's office will monitor how each university will handle requests for refunds, according to the release.
