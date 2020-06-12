Mount Aloysius College in Cresson announced Wednesday that classes will resume on campus for the fall term.
Students will begin a week earlier than planned on Aug. 24 and in-person classes will end before Thanksgiving.
All final exams will be taken remotely.
A comprehensive reopening plan is currently in development and is set to be completed by June 26.
This plan will detail the college’s strategy on how to resume in-person instruction, coordinate with local public health officials, mitigate and contain the possible spread of the virus on campus, monitor health conditions at the school and communicate information to students, faculty and staff in a timely manner.
