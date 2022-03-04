JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Six of the region’s eight counties again have low community transmission levels of COVID-19, according to a new tool introduced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The “COVID-19 Community Levels” tool shows the level of COVID-19 spread in communities so that Pennsylvanians can make informed decisions based on CDC recommendations.
On Friday, Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter announced several links to the CDC tool had been added to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website, www.health.pa.gov.
Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Indiana and Westmoreland counties are in the low range, while Clearfield and Centre counties remain in the the medium range.
The tool shows recommended precautions for each level.
Residents in low-level counties “may choose to mask at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask,” the CDC says.
For those in medium-level counties, the recommendations are:
- If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your health care provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
- Get tested if you have symptoms.
People may choose to mask at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.
The Health Department’s daily update showed just five COVID-19 deaths across the region on Friday, one each in Bedford, Blair, Clearfield, Centre and Westmoreland counties. There were 1,080 new cases and 39 deaths statewide.
New case counts locally ranged from four cases in Bedford County to 55 in Westmoreland County.
