JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The state had 34,848 fewer cases over the past seven days compared to the previous seven days, the weekly update of the Pennsylvania Early Warning System dashboard shows.

The percent positivity rate, or the portion of all COVID-19 tests that come back positive, dropped to 18.4%, down from 25.4% last week, and average daily COVID hospitalizations were also down statewide.

On the county level, the dashboard showed all eight counties in the region had fewer cases and a lower percent positivity.

There are 10,632 active cases among school-aged children, ages 5-18, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s weekly pediatric report.

That included 167 in Cambria County, 71 in Somerset County, 26 in Bedford County, 141 in Blair County, 103 in Indiana County, 74 in Clearfield County, 349 in Clearfield County and 332 in Westmoreland County.

In Friday’s update, the state added 7,091 new cases and 160 deaths.

Cambria had 92 new cases and three deaths, Somerset had 62 cases and one death, Bedford had 23 cases and three deaths, Blair had 109 cases and one death, Indiana had 71 cases and one death, Clearfield had 72 cases and four deaths, Centre had 85 cases with no deaths and Westmoreland had 268 two deaths. 

Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 Population
Cambria 92 3 33,141 25,455 677 520 130,192
Somerset 62 1 18,013 24,525 379 516 73,447
Bedford 23 3 10,489 21,903 256 535 47,888
Blair 109 1 28,194 23,142 573 470 121,829
Indiana 71 1 16,480 19,602 327 389 84,073
Clearfield 72 4 18,306 23,098 304 384 79,255
Centre 85 0 33,689 20,746 326 201 162,385
Westmoreland 268 2 76,588 21,951 1,267 363 348,899
Region 782 15 234,900 22,415 4,109 392 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 7,091 160 2,688,808 21,003 41,359 322 12,801,937
