JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The state had 34,848 fewer cases over the past seven days compared to the previous seven days, the weekly update of the Pennsylvania Early Warning System dashboard shows.
The percent positivity rate, or the portion of all COVID-19 tests that come back positive, dropped to 18.4%, down from 25.4% last week, and average daily COVID hospitalizations were also down statewide.
On the county level, the dashboard showed all eight counties in the region had fewer cases and a lower percent positivity.
There are 10,632 active cases among school-aged children, ages 5-18, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s weekly pediatric report.
That included 167 in Cambria County, 71 in Somerset County, 26 in Bedford County, 141 in Blair County, 103 in Indiana County, 74 in Clearfield County, 349 in Clearfield County and 332 in Westmoreland County.
In Friday’s update, the state added 7,091 new cases and 160 deaths.
Cambria had 92 new cases and three deaths, Somerset had 62 cases and one death, Bedford had 23 cases and three deaths, Blair had 109 cases and one death, Indiana had 71 cases and one death, Clearfield had 72 cases and four deaths, Centre had 85 cases with no deaths and Westmoreland had 268 two deaths.
