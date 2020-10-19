Centre and Westmoreland were the only counties in the region with double-digit increases in COVID-19 cases Monday as Pennsylvania added 1,103 new cases, the Department of Health reported.
An additional eight deaths across the state brought Pennsylvania’s totals to 183,315 cases and 8,500 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Monday’s report marks the 14th consecutive day with more than 1,000 new cases.
Centre County added 20 cases and now has 3,719 cases and 15 deaths. Westmoreland County added 65 cases and one death to reach 3,550 cases and 71 deaths.
Elsewhere in the region:
• Cambria County added three cases to reach 889 cases and seven deaths.
• Somerset County added six cases to reach 325 cases and three deaths.
• Bedford County added one case to reach 338 cases and six deaths.
• Blair County added eight cases to reach 1,034 cases and 23 deaths.
• Indiana County added nine cases to reach 954 cases and 14 deaths.
• Clearfield County added two cases to reach 393 cases and seven deaths.
The have been 24,663 residents and 5,389 employees of long-term care facilities infected by the coronavirus, contributing to 30,052 deaths among residents of the nursing and personal care homes.
During a Monday afternoon press briefing, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and Secretary of Human Services Teresa Miller will discuss support the state is providing for long-term care facilities through the Regional Response Health Collaborative program, a statewide program providing clinical, operational, and educational support to long-term care facilities preparing for or facing outbreaks of COVID-19.
As of Monday, 1,025 facilities in 61 counties have reported COVID-19 cases among residents or staff.
