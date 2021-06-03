All eight counties in the region had fewer than 20 new COVID-19 cases, with most in single digits Thursday, the Department of Health reported.
There were 656 new cases and 36 deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,204,099 cases and 27,295 deaths associated with COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
There were no additional deaths reported across the eight-county region.
Cambria County added 11 cases, Somerset County added two, Bedford County added three, Blair County added four, Indiana County added five, Clearfield County added six, Centre County added three and Westmoreland County added 14 new cases.
Thursday’s update continues the downward trend, as illustrated in local counties’ rolling seven-day averages.
With the latest cases, Cambria’s seven-day average is 17 cases a day and Blair’s is 13 cases a day. Two weeks ago, both counties were averaging 26 cases a day. Over the seven days ending May 3, the average was 50 cases a day in both counties.
Somerset is averaging six cases a day, down from 25 on May 3. Bedford’s average is seven cases, down from 12 a month ago.
Meanwhile, vaccine providers have administered 10,678,935 doses statewide, which is fifth highest in the United States.
The state ranks sixth in total population.
There are now 4,757,919 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated and another 1,561,528 partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Data show 58.6% of the state’s population has received at least one dose, ranking Pennsylvania ninth in the nation.
Now 54.6% of all adults are fully vaccinated and another 16.7% have received one dose and are waiting to get the second shot. That puts 71.3% of Pennsylvanians on track to be fully vaccinated.
