Most area counties had new cases of COVID-19 among 600 reported Friday across Pennsylvania by the Department of Health.
There were no local deaths among 22 new COVID-19 deaths in the state.
Pennsylvania's totals are now 84,370 cases and 6,579 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria and Somerset counties each report three new cases, Bedford County added four, Clearfield County added one, Fayette County added two and Westmoreland County added nine.
County totals show 67 cases and three deaths in Cambria County, 55 cases and one death in Somerset County, 76 cases and three deaths in Bedford County, 69 cases and one death in Blair County, 72 cases and no deaths in Clearfield County, 106 cases and four deaths in Fayette County, 101 cases and five deaths in Indiana County and 587 cases and 38 deaths in Westmoreland County.
The health department estimates that 78%, or about 65,800 people, have recovered from COVID-19.
Check back for updates.
