Almost every county in the region had new COVID-19 cases included with 510 additional positives in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, the Department of Health reported.
Cambria and Somerset counties each added one new coronavirus patient, Blair and Bedford counties each had three new cases, Clearfield County had four and Westmoreland had 22 additional. Indiana and Fayette had no new cases.
There were no additional deaths reported in the region. The state added 38 deaths, bringing Pennsylvania's totals to 82,696 cases and 6,464 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
There have been 17,294 residents of nursing and personal care homes who tested positive for COVID-19, along with 3,082 cases among employees. There have been positive cases at 669 long-term care facilities in 49 counties, accounting for 4,410 deaths.
The state estimates 6,260 health care workers have tested positive.
Recovery is now up to 78% of those who contracted the novel coronavirus. That is about 64,500 people.
Totals are now 62 cases and three deaths in Cambria County, 48 cases and one death in Somerset County, 69 cases and two deaths in Bedford County, 61 cases and one death in Blair County, 70 cases and no deaths in Clearfield County, 104 cases and four deaths in Fayette County, 98 cases and five deaths in Indiana County and 552 cases and 38 deaths in Westmoreland County.
Health department experts say mask-wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening.
"Consistent mask-wearing, even in counties in the green phase, could have lasting benefits as a COVID-19 surge is possible this fall," the health department press release said.
