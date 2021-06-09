There were 10 or fewer new COVID-19 cases in each of the region’s eight counties, with most now averaging in the single digits, the Pennsylvania Department of Health's Wednesday report shows.
For the fifth consecutive day, there were fewer than 500 new cases statewide.
Wednesday’s report added 496 new cases and 22 deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,206,935 cases and 27,417 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Bedford County recorded the only new death across the eight-county region.
Cambria County added 10 cases; Blair County added five; Somerset County added four; Bedford, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties each added three; Indiana County added two; and Centre County added one new case.
Westmoreland County’s rolling seven-day average is now 13 cases a day. It’s the region’s only county with a double-digit average.
Cambria is averaging nine cases a day. Blair is averaging six cases. Clearfield is averaging five cases. Somerset, Bedford and Indiana are each averaging three and Centre is averaging two cases a day.
One month ago, Cambria was averaging 49 cases a day and Blair was averaging 44.
Meanwhile, vaccine providers have administered 10,967,544 doses statewide and 4,945,265 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. Another 1,487,187 are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
