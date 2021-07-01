There were seven additional COVID-19 cases and five deaths across the eight-county region in Thursday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Westmoreland County added four cases and Bedford and Centre counties each added two cases, while one case was removed from Blair County’s total.
Cases are occasionally removed from one county and added to another county after reviewing the patient’s residence information, the department has said.
Cambria, Somerset, Indiana and Clearfield counties had no additional COVID-19 cases.
Two Blair County deaths and one each in Cambria, Bedford and Westmoreland were among nine new deaths statewide.
Along with 186 new Pennsylvania cases, it brings the state’s total to 1,212,257 cases and 27,687 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Most area counties averaged two cases a day or fewer over the past seven days. The exception was Westmoreland County, with a rolling seven-day average of 4.6 cases a day.
Bedford averaged 2 cases, Centre averaged 1.7 cases, Cambria and Somerset each averaged 1.4 cases, Clearfield averaged 0.7 cases, Indiana averaged 0.4 cases and Blair averaged 0.3 cases over the past seven days.
Thursday’s report showed vaccine providers have administered 11,685,265 doses, with 5,402,488 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated. Another 1,324,326 are partially vaccinated, having received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
