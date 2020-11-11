Seven out of eight area counties reported new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, as the state set another one-day record for new cases, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
There were 4,711 new cases in Wednesday’s report, breaking Tuesday’s record of 4,361 cases. During the spring wave of coronavirus, the state peaked at 1,989 new cases for April 9.
Cambria and Bedford counties on Wednesday each reported two new deaths; Blair, Indiana, Centre and Clearfield counties each reported one; and Westmoreland County reported six additional deaths related to COVID-19. There were no additional deaths reported in Somerset County.
The area deaths were among 59 reported statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 243,368 cases and 9,145 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Across the region, Westmoreland County had 138 new cases, Cambria County had 76, Blair County had 74, Somerset County had 63, Indiana County had 57, Centre County had 55, Clearfield had 38 and Bedford County had 36 new cases.
Since the pandemic hit the region in March, here are the totals for each county:
• Cambria: 1,780 cases, 15 deaths.
• Somerset: 755 cases, 4 deaths.
• Bedford: 727 cases, 11 deaths.
• Blair: 2,076 cases, 40 deaths.
• Indiana: 1,578 cases, 21 deaths.
• Clearfield: 670 cases, 8 deaths.
• Centre: 4,768 cases, 23 deaths.
• Westmoreland: 5,431 cases, 129 deaths.
