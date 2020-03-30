State troopers handed out 18 warnings from Friday through Sunday to non-life-sustaining businesses that failed to comply with Gov. Tom Wolf’s order closing their physical locations.
Troop A, which patrols all of Cambria and Somerset counties and most of Westmoreland and Indiana counties, issued five of those warnings, more than any other troop in the state.
Wolf ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses to close their physical locations as of March 19, a measure intended to slow the spread of COVID-19. Enforcement of the order began on March 23.
A total of 96 warnings were handed out in the first full week of enforcement. Troop A issued 19 of those warnings, more than any other troop in the state; the second-place troop issued 12 warnings. No citations have yet been handed out to businesses that have failed to comply with the order.
Information on the order, including the current list of businesses classified as life-sustaining, resources for businesses affected by the order and information on how businesses can apply for waivers or exemptions, is available from the state Department of Community and Economic Development, www.dced.pa.gov.
Members of the public were asked to report noncompliant businesses by calling their local law enforcement agencies’ non-emergency numbers, not by calling 911.
