The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed on Saturday that there are 504 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 81,266.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
“With more than half of the state now in the green phase of the process to reopen, it is essential that we continue to take precautions to protect against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
“The commonwealth’s careful, measured approach to reopening is working as we see case counts continue to decline even as many other states see increases. But the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
Mask wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening. All area counties are in the green phase.
The importance of masks even in counties in the green phase could have lasting effects as a COVID-19 surge is possible this fall, Levine said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.